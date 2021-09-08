LPHS fall sports update

Lone Peak High School fall sports are off to a whirlwind start with the Football, Volleyball and Soccer teams already playing multiple games with a packed schedule ahead. As construction at the school progresses, the plan is for the new field to be completed in time for the Soccer and Football teams to host three home games on Sept. 17. After that the Big Horns can look forward to their homecoming games scheduled for Oct. 8. Read on for a recap of all the action and a look at what lies ahead for these scrappy athletes.