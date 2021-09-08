Third Annual Big Sky Biggie rides through Big Sky

BIG SKY – On Aug. 28, a misty summer morning, lyrics sung by the Notorious B.I.G. “Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see?\Sometimes your words just hypnotize me” ring out over a crowd of bikers and spectators gathered in the Big Sky Town Center Plaza. The occasion is the Third Annual Big Sky Biggie mountain bike race presented by Lone Peak Physical Therapy featuring 30 and 50 mile course options that take athletes on a winding route through Big Sky on the many mountain biking trails our town has to offer.