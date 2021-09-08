Town to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on 20th Anniversary

The Town of Flower Mound is hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor the thousands of lives lost 20 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Town's ceremony on Saturday will start with a Presentation of the Colors from Flower Mound Police and Fire personnel at 8:30 a.m., followed by remarks from Police Chief Andy Kancel, Fire Division Chief Brandon Barth, and Mayor Derek France. The ceremony will end with the Ringing of the Bell and the playing of bagpipes.