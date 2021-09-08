CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MO

Mike McGirl - News From The Capitol

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Show-Me-State’s rich history continues to take center stage this month. On September 18th, a parade and ball will mark our state’s 200th anniversary and also the inauguration of our state officials, since the inaugural events normally held in January were postponed due to COVID-19. At 10:00 AM, a parade which will include a Washington County float, will roll down the streets of downtown Jefferson City. Later, at 6:30 PM, the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will be held on the Missouri State Capitol North Lawn and will feature live music and a fireworks display. All guests who plan to attend the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball are asked to RSVP using the following link: https://www.movingmoforward.com/ball/. Additionally, I welcome all constituents to visit my office starting at 5:00 PM for refreshments.

