13 FLAGS FOR THE FALLEN – Several displays have been put in place around the County to recognize and honor the fallen soldiers who lost their lives as the United States left Afghanistan. The 13 flags represent more than those thirteen fallen, if you ask most patriotic Americans, they represent the lives lost of our service men and women who have suffered and sacrificed for our Country, through our military history. And, as we honor the memories of those lost on 9-11, we must remember all those that have fought the ‘War on Terror’ that ensued following the tragic events of that fateful day. God Bless those who have served and continue today.