JV CONSTRUCTION BUILDING NEW CHURCH BUILDING FOR REVIVING HOPE

The JV Construction Crew has been putting up metal and finishing concrete as they work to get the new church building up and closed in before Fall. The new church building is behind the current facility on Highway 8, just West of Potosi, across from the Washington County Fairgrounds. The new building will offer nearly 10,000 square feet for the congregation to enjoy. Reviving Hope Church is pastored by Matt & Michelle Woods. The church welcomes all to come enjoy the word of God and fellowship with the congregation. Future plans for the church include another multi-purpose building similar to this one at a later date.