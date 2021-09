Irfan Yousuf Lambay of Berryman was born on January 4, 1958 in Aden, South Yemen, a son to the late Yousuf and Aishabi Lambay. Irfan departed this life on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Lukes- Des Peres Hospital having reached the age of 63 years, 7 months, and 30 days.