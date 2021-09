On Friday, Sept. 3rd, 2021 the ImpactLife mobile unit was at the Parkway Center in Potosi and was assisted by Cricket Wireless. 13 units of blood were collected, potentially saving 39 lives!!! Cricket Wireless Potosi. The next date for ImpactLife to be in Potosi will be Thursday, Oct. 7th, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Potosi Lions Den on Highway 185.