Microsoft Launches Personalized News Service | WABNEWS

Microsoft Launches Personalized News Service

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Corp on Tuesday launched a personalized news service called Microsoft Start, which will be available as a website and mobile app. This decision will allow the software company to better compete with news provided by Apple, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, or third-party applications such as Flipboard. The system will add content from news publishers and customize it based on user choices, Microsoft said in a blog post. He added that Microsoft Start will build on the company’s online services like MSN, which essentially aggregates news from sources. Connect with the WABNEWS! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.

