Microsoft Launches Personalized News Service | WABNEWS

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday launched a personalized news service called Microsoft Start, which will be available as a website and mobile app. This decision will allow the software company to better compete with news provided by Apple, Alphabet Inc.'s Google, or third-party applications such as Flipboard. The system will add content from news publishers and customize it based on user choices, Microsoft said in a blog post. He added that Microsoft Start will build on the company's online services like MSN, which essentially aggregates news from sources.