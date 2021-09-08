HAL BRADY: We vividly remember

For sure, we will never forget the pictures and sounds of Sept. 11, 2001 — those hijacked planes and crumbling buildings; the immense human suffering; those heroic public servants and citizens; the memorial services; a nation under attack; a nation at prayer and a nation responding. Oh yes, we vividly remember. Even twenty years later, we vividly remember! However, upon 20 years of reflection we also remember some other things as well.