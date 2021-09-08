Michael Morgan

Mike was the child of David Morgan and Janet Pomeroy, born on April 18, 1973. Janet lived very large and dramatically. It was from her and her family, the Pomeroy’s and the Bushell’s, that Mike got the “going big” notion. Mike Morgan was a big presence in this life. He was big physically and he lived life large. He reluctantly left us on August 22, 2021 in St. George, Utah, a victim of the covid plague that is upon us in these trying times. Above all, Mike had the biggest love for his kids Cade, Kira, and Crue. He would, with little prompting, tell you all about how mature and together Cade is, and about what a fabulous singer his little princess Kira is, and what a fine boy Crue is. Mike was immensely proud of those three and spoke often about their activities and talents.