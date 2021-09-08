Loretta Nichols

Hagerstown - Loretta Lee Nichols, 86, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at Julia Manor. Born October 27, 1934 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Grimes) Dunahugh. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Nichols. She was a lunch aide at Bester Elementary and a waitress at AMVETS. Loretta is survived by four sons, Bobby Nichols, Dave Nichols, Billy Nichols and Brian Nichols; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Nichols; sister, Carol Reeder; and brother, Nelson Dunahugh. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Julia Manor 333 Mill St, Hagerstown, MD 21740. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.com.