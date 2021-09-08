Eden Prairie City News
The City of Eden Prairie has been recognized by Minnesota GreenStep Cities for attaining the program’s highest level of achievement for a fifth time. Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a free, continuous improvement program based upon 29 best practices that are tailored to Minnesota communities. As one of more than 140 participating cities and tribal nations in the 11-year-old program, Eden Prairie is helping to lead the way in sustainability across the state of Minnesota.www.edenprairie.org
Comments / 0