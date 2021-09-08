CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie City News

edenprairie.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Eden Prairie has been recognized by Minnesota GreenStep Cities for attaining the program’s highest level of achievement for a fifth time. Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a free, continuous improvement program based upon 29 best practices that are tailored to Minnesota communities. As one of more than 140 participating cities and tribal nations in the 11-year-old program, Eden Prairie is helping to lead the way in sustainability across the state of Minnesota.

www.edenprairie.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie City#Climate Change#Eden Prairie City News#Mngreenstep Org

Comments / 0

Community Policy