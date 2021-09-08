Larry Balthus

Hagerstown - Larry Wayne Balthus, 73, of Hagerstown, died on Sept. 4, 2021. Born June 20, 1948 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and Sylvia (Hixon) Balthus. After graduating from North High, he attended Hagerstown Junior College and then Towson University, where he received his B.A. in Elementary Education. In 1971 he started work at Fountaindale School in Hagertown, where he taught mostly 4th grade for more than 30 years, retiring in 2004. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved grandparents Margie and John Hixon. He is survived by his brother, Wes Balthus of Falling Waters, WV, and his partner, John Chasteen. A memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.