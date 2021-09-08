Jerry Scyphers, 84, of Norton, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Laurels in Norton, VA. Jerry grew up in Gunnings, TN and graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, VA. He worked for Piggly Wiggly until moving to Norton to manage the J&M supermarket in downtown Norton. He owned and operated Jerry’s Market on Main Street in Wise and subsequently Cabs Donuts in Norton. Jerry knew many people in and around Wise County and was liked by all. His interest included fishing, the stock market, spending time with family and racing.