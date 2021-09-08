CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, VA

JERRY SCYPHERS

Coalfield.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Scyphers, 84, of Norton, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Laurels in Norton, VA. Jerry grew up in Gunnings, TN and graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, VA. He worked for Piggly Wiggly until moving to Norton to manage the J&M supermarket in downtown Norton. He owned and operated Jerry’s Market on Main Street in Wise and subsequently Cabs Donuts in Norton. Jerry knew many people in and around Wise County and was liked by all. His interest included fishing, the stock market, spending time with family and racing.

www.thecoalfieldprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wise County, VA
Norton, VA
Obituaries
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Bristol, VA
City
Norton, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy