Jamie Spears Filed To End Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Jamie Spears has filed to end the 13-year-old conservatorship of his daughter, Britney Spears. In a petition filed Tuesday (Sept. 8th) in Los Angeles Superior court, Jamie’s primary attorney Vivian Thoreen wrote, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter.