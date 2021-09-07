CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teams to Replace UH, Cincinnati, and UCF?

By SMUstang
ponyfans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WAC was a lifeboat for us when the SWC broke up. As soon as the WAC started falling apart, we joined C-USA which was another lifeboat. Personally, I think the Big XII should add SMU, Houston, and Cincinnati and leave the directional Florida out of it. I think Rice...

www.ponyfans.com

Comments / 0

ocolly.com

UCF, BYU, Houston, Cincinnati prepared to submit bids to Big 12

The Big 12 seems to have found its replacements for Oklahoma and Texas. In fact, they might have found enough teams to get them back to being a 12-team conference. UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU are planning to submit applications to join the Big 12 Conference this week. Big 12 officials are planning to meet sometime within the next week about the potential move.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

UCF, Cincinnati, ECU, Houston Earn Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly women’s soccer awards for the third week of the regular season. Scott scored both goals in the Knights’ 2-1 victory over No. 7 Penn State Sunday night, Sept. 5. The senior scored in the 26th minute to give the Knights a lead and in the 62nd minute to break a 1-1 tie. It was UCF’s first top-10 win since 2017.
CINCINNATI, OH
ponyfans.com

OFFICIAL: SMU vs North Texas State Predictions

PonyTime wrote:SMU by 3 TDs - all of which will be scored by Stiggers. No offense to Siggers, but their top 2 RBs looked pretty solid this weekend. Can see why he transferred. They have two RBs that look better than this? If so, I am kind of worried now...
ponyfans.com

USA TODAY RANKINGS

The following rankings from 1-130 were recently posted by Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY after the first week of fball. Not sure I agree with all of them but they are interesting anyway. SMU-28 BYU- 60 UCF- 14 HOU- 86 TCU- 46 BAYLOR- 83 NTSU- 113. CINCY- 7 Some mentioned...
ponyfans.com

VIDEO: Women's soccer shuts out Oklahoma State, 1-0

DALLAS (SMU) – The SMU women's soccer defense was the star of the match in a 1-0 win against [RV] Oklahoma State at the Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium Thursday night. Despite facing 19 shots, goalkeeper Tatum Sutherland recorded 10 saves to keep the clean sheet. "I thought she was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
chatsports.com

Twitter News & Reactions to Big 12 Adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock these past few minutes/hours/days, you know that the Big 12 has decided to expand into three new states by adding BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati, as well as ... Houston, for reasons. That decision became formal today, as the Big 12 announced it would accept the applications submitted by those four schools and reciprocate with invitations, which were then (or are soon to be) accepted by the schools. It all sounds a lot more complicated than it really is, and in reality, once it became known to the general public (including yours truly) that those were the schools being targeted, it was already almost certainly a done deal.
CINCINNATI, OH
ponyfans.com

SMU Statement on our Athletics

I am not impressed with their “goals”. This missive from them only helps sustain my disappointment…At least they could seek AAU status,to improve our general reputation…I guess we do have the best fountains among the outsiders. Nice to hear from our leaders on a difficult day like today. Posts: 16167.
ponyfans.com

TCU tickets

LA_Mustang wrote:Got them on stubhub. They’re not cheap. I know we have to take care of business again UNT and La Tech will be a really tough road game but can’t wait to visit that terrible excuse for a university 9/25.
