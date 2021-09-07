Teams to Replace UH, Cincinnati, and UCF?

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock these past few minutes/hours/days, you know that the Big 12 has decided to expand into three new states by adding BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati, as well as ... Houston, for reasons. That decision became formal today, as the Big 12 announced it would accept the applications submitted by those four schools and reciprocate with invitations, which were then (or are soon to be) accepted by the schools. It all sounds a lot more complicated than it really is, and in reality, once it became known to the general public (including yours truly) that those were the schools being targeted, it was already almost certainly a done deal.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO