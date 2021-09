Justin passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2021. Justin was born on June 5, 1992 in Ogden Utah to John L. (Julie) Nelson and Lori Ann Nelson. Justin was a very quiet and shy person but still managed to find friends easily. He especially gravitated to people that were much older than he was; he had an “old soul”. He married Megan Parker, later divorcing, but remained very close friends.