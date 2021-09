Chippewa Township - Merle E. Crawford, 94, of Chippewa Township, died September 8, 2021. Friends will be received Friday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801-4 th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. A service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the Cup Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 530 Blackhawk Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.