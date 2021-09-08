Five years ago, a Spanish short film made off with the Palme d’Or at Cannes: it was called Timecode, and the man behind it was Juanjo Giménez, a Barcelona-born filmmaker who went unnoticed on the Spanish cinema listings with his first fiction feature, Tilt (2003), in addition to directing two documentaries (Esquivar y pegar and Contact Proof). The short, which toyed with – and even choreographed – the editing of images captured by CCTV cameras in an underground car park, was even nominated for an Oscar in its respective category. That’s why there were extremely high hopes for the new work by the director, Out of Sync.