Justin Bieber Documentary To Premiere On Prime In October

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios will release a documentary about Justin Bieber’s life and his first full concert in three years on Prime Video October 8th. Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by Michael D. Ratner, takes viewers backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical icon as he prepares for his unprecedented concert, T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey.

