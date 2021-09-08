See the Halloween Classics and New Specials "Screaming Soon" on Disney+

Lend us your fears, as Disney+ has upped the ante for their second annual Hallowstream event thanks to a lineup full of faboolous classics and spooktacular specials. We're talking a schedule packed with your past favorites and potential future classics, including The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special. The spooky special features the beloved Muppets cast and celebrity cameos. Oh, and it puts our favorite Disney ride front-and-center: The Haunted Mansion. Per the announcement, Muppets Haunted Mansion follows Gonzo on Halloween after he is challenged to spend the night in "the most grim grinning place on Earth," you guessed it, the Haunted Mansion. Of course, a...