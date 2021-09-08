The BFI London Film Festival returns to its prior pomp for its 65th edition

After a number of global film festivals were able to return to fully-fledged physical editions this year, it is now finally the BFI London Film Festival’s turn. The annual event, this year running October 6-17, is aiming to recover the atmosphere of its pre-pandemic outings, after 2020’s hybrid edition. Select virtual premieres will be hosted on the BFI Player platform, but the majority of public premieres, in-person industry events and press screenings will return (to nab the syntax of James Bond). The festival’s main physical hub is also moving from Leicester Square to London’s Southbank, where gala premieres will instead take place at its 2,000 capacity Royal Festival Hall. Concurrent screenings will beam across the UK at 10 LFF partner venues.