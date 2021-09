Welcome to Tracy, Box Car Days style. The Cinnamon Hen and Plaid Moose opened for business for the first time this past weekend, and their timing couldn’t have been better. Both businesses enjoyed plenty of traffic all weekend long. Cinnamon Hen hosted a farmers’ market on Monday, in which more than a dozen vendors took part and The Plaid Moose, in the heart of downtown, enjoyed steady traffic after opening on Sept. 3.