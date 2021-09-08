Midland - John J. Kasunich, 95, of Midland, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born December 1, 1925 in Midland, he was a son of the late Steve N. and Rose M. Yurick Kasunich. John was a proud veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific during WWII. Upon his return to his hometown, he began a long career as a machinist with Crucible Steel, Colt Industries, Midland. John was a member of the American Legion, Midland, and the Knights of Columbus, Council # 2005.