Chesco Health Dept. schedules potassium iodide distribution for residents near Limerick Generating Station and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station
Those living within a 10-mile radius of Limerick Generating Station and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station are in an area called the Plume Exposure Pathway Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ). In this area, there are protective action plans in place to mitigate any potential exposure to radioactive materials. These plans include sheltering, evacuation, and potassium iodide distribution methods.chescotimes.com
