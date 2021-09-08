CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Nature Journaling Workshop Sept. 8

unlv.edu
 5 days ago

Art professor Daniel Ogleetree will be leading workshops, "Wonders of Nature: A Month of Nature Journaling" with Nevada Humanities. What is nature journaling, and why should you make a habit out of it? Exposure to nature provides tangible mental and physical health benefits, while journaling encourages curiosity and mindfulness. Why not combine them? In this workshop, learn how to give yourself the space to notice hidden stories unfolding both around you and within you.

www.unlv.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journaling#Art#Nevada Humanities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy