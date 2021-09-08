Nature Journaling Workshop Sept. 8

Art professor Daniel Ogleetree will be leading workshops, "Wonders of Nature: A Month of Nature Journaling" with Nevada Humanities. What is nature journaling, and why should you make a habit out of it? Exposure to nature provides tangible mental and physical health benefits, while journaling encourages curiosity and mindfulness. Why not combine them? In this workshop, learn how to give yourself the space to notice hidden stories unfolding both around you and within you.