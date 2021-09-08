Tuesday’s high school sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BOYS SOCCER:. Buhl 6, Declo 0: Edgar Sanchez (3), Teo Sanchez (2) and one goal by Jesus Garcia. Bliss 4, Kimberly 1: Kimberly made the first goal on a penalty kick. Bliss countered soon after with a score on a breakaway by Diego Amezcua. The game went to halftime tied at one. In the second half, Bliss scored three more goals, each from the foot of Diego Amezcua who had a really good game, scoring all four. Key saves by Bears goalie Alan Cordova helped hold off Bulldog runs.