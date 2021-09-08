CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor London Breed Spearheads National Effort to Increase Support for the Arts

By Paul Kotapish
sfcv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort shepherded by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) — a nonpartisan organization with representatives from 1,400 cities — adopted a resolution earlier this week urging Congress to continue providing pandemic relief in the form of funding for the hard-hit arts and culture sector, arguing that such support was essential to economic recovery in the nation’s cities.

