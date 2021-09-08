Mayor London Breed Spearheads National Effort to Increase Support for the Arts
In an effort shepherded by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) — a nonpartisan organization with representatives from 1,400 cities — adopted a resolution earlier this week urging Congress to continue providing pandemic relief in the form of funding for the hard-hit arts and culture sector, arguing that such support was essential to economic recovery in the nation’s cities.www.sfcv.org
