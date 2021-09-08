CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Marines Birthday Celebration at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!

By Jeff Belonger
myphillyalive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...

www.myphillyalive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
City
North East, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#The Continential Marines#The Tun Tavern#Penn#Tun Tavern Marker#The Marine Corps#Cookie S Tavern#Navy#Tankie S Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

This bandanna was made in celebration of US’s 100th birthday

Nations, like people, have special parties and observances to celebrate birthdays and other successes. In 1876, the United States celebrated its 100th birthday with the Centennial Exhibition of 1876 in Philadelphia. It started on May 10 of that year. The exhibition celebrated the signing of the Declaration of Independence. There...
Woodmere, NYHerald Community Newspapers

In North Woodmere, family celebrates supercentenarian’s birthday

Three generations of Henrietta Dobin’s family surrounded the supercentenarian and celebrated her 110th birthday last month. A supercentenarian is a person who has reached at least a decade over a century old. Dobin’s two children, three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren gathered at The Bristal Assisted Living in North Woodmere...
Accidentsgentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Longtime Former WGN-TV Anchor Allison Payne Dies At 57

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago television icon Allison Payne has died. The longtime news anchor spent 21 years at WGN-TV Channel 9 before retiring 10 years ago. The station said Payne returned home to her native Detroit in 2011, following a series of health issues. She was 57 years old.
Troy, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
Photographytalesbuzz.com

9/11 photographers reveal behind-the-scenes horror of iconic images

Photographers who shot some of the most unforgettable images on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days after remember the stories behind the pictures. “I had too much sake the night before. I lived in Jersey City and wasn’t supposed to start my day until 3 p.m. to shoot a local 13-year-old web designer, but my mom called at 8:22 a.m. to tell me what had happened. I took a ferry into lower Manhattan. I was 30 then and had only moved to New York less than a year earlier — I’d never even been to lower Manhattan. That day we saw the best in humanity but also the worst in humanity. I was on Broadway, looking west to the engulfed towers. The people in the photo are in shock and awe, trying to comprehend what happened. The guy’s watch reads 9:45, about 15 minutes before the fall of the first tower. His hand is up to his mouth, so shocked. Nobody expected the towers to fall. They don’t realize they’re still in play in the story, that in a few minutes this dust cloud is going to engulf them, too.”
Public SafetyDetroit Free Press

My memories of 9/11 from a Manhattan newsroom 20 years ago

I sat at my desk in Reuters’ new offices high atop 3 Times Square, the 32-story skyscraper across from where the New Year's Eve ball drops every year. A colleague hangs up the phone and shouts over the newsroom: "The World Trade Center is on fire." It was a beautiful...
Leland, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Twin Tower survivor remembers 9/11: ‘I knew that it was more than just a minor incident’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —On the morning of September 11, 2001 , Alan Simmons was working at the World Trade Center. When a plane hit the north tower, Simmons was working on the 82nd floor. He gathered his coworkers and quickly exited down the stairs. When they got to ground level, the south tower collapsed covering him with debris. Simmons said what he thought would have been a usual work day, had become a tragic memory.
Tennispdxfoodpress.com

Expanded & Reservable Happy Hour / Win a Caribbean vacation at Tavern on Kruse

How Curtain Bluff Changed my Life and Shaped Tavern on Kruse. I grew up without much money in the family, but I was an extraordinary tennis player who made friends of everyone. I received nuggets of good advice from business titans wanting to trade life lessons for tennis lessons; i.e., “There are only two ways to make money: own it or sell it”… a presidential financial advisor, and “Nobody gets the better side of a deal – for long”… chief negotiator aAmerican Airlines.
Rosendale, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Rosendale’s Red Brick Tavern reopens as Santa Fe Burger Bar, with expanded patio

Rosendale’s Red Brick Tavern has reopened as Santa Fe Burger Bar, under the day-to-day operational leadership of Roxana Guerra, a longtime manager at the Santa Fe Kingston branch. New owners, Annie and Jimmy Demosthenes and David Weiss, have put their own brand on the place. It’s not the same Mexican food as the Santa Fe chain, the menu features craft burgers, craft beers and fancy milkshakes.
Portland, MEWGME

Bull Feeney's tavern to reopen

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Bull Feeney's will reopen after being closed since the start of the pandemic. According to portlandoldport.com, the Irish pub is opening its doors again. However, the exact date has yet to be announced. Because Bull Feeney's has been closed for so long, there is work that needs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy