Provo, UT

BYU fans excited about potential move to Big 12

By Brittany Cooper
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — BYU represents one of four schools that’s on the radar for joining the Big 12. Sports Illustrated reported last Friday that the Cougars, as well as Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are expected to apply for membership this week. We caught up with some BYU fans in...

#Byu Football#College Football#Big 12#American Football#Byu#Sports Illustrated#Ucf#Gameday#Espn#Cougars
