Nicole Sherzinger Responds To Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Sherzinger’s lawyer has fired back at Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin who filed a lawsuit last week claiming the singer is reneging on the group’s reunion tour. On Monday (Sept. 6th), Sherzinger’s attorney Howard King told Page Six that Antin’s claims are “ludicrous and false” and alleged they “are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”

