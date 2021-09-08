CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Grow and Care for Western Sword Ferns

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of ferns growing in the forest, you are probably envisioning the western sword fern (Polystichum munitum). Characterized by bright green, blade-like fronds that can grow up to 4 feet long. This common fern is native to North America and grows abundantly in forests and wetlands throughout the area, although it is also popular amongst gardeners as a low-fuss addition to the landscape. It does well in shady locations which makes it a popular choice for filling out gardens beneath trees or for shade gardens. While western sword ferns are typically grown outdoors, they can also be successfully grown indoors as houseplants, or in planters and containers that are overwintered indoors.

