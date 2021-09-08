Stefano Mordini • Director of The Catholic School
[ + ] by Stefano Mordini was presented out of competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, one year on from Lasciami andare. , the closing film of the festival’s previous edition, which also came courtesy of the present director. An adaptation of Edoardo Albinati’s novel of the same name, the film looks back at one of the most tragic crimes to have taken place in Italian history: the 1975 Circeo Massacre, which saw two friends, Rosaria Lopez and Donatella Colasanti, abducted and tortured by three boys hailing from neo-fascist Roman circles.cineuropa.org
