Stefano Mordini • Director of The Catholic School

17524 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz 33558 | 813-933-4750 | mtctampa.org. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School is a private elementary in Lutz, Florida serving Kindergarten through 8th grade. Our mission is to develop young people who strive for academic excellence, respect the dignity of each individual and foster service to others. We are committed to continuing our tradition of academic excellence by providing a rigorous curriculum in a nurturing Christ-centered environment. Guided by the example of Jesus and our patroness, Mother Teresa, we strive to develop a dedication of service to others and a devotion to the Catholic faith. We seek to instill self-discipline and promote the growth of the whole child-body, mind, and soul. By developing critical thinking and problem solving skills, we prepare our students for life-long learning.