Baltic Sea Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA organise a seminar on distributing documentaries in Covid times

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 7 September, Baltic Sea Docs (1-12 September 2021), the leading documentary training and pitching forum in the Baltic countries, hosted a seminar on distributing documentaries, organised in collaboration with Creative Europe MEDIA. The event, titled “Film Distribution while the Traditional Methods are Blocked (and how and why this especially hurts documentaries),” saw the participation of Gitte Hansen, who has been working as a sales agent and producer for almost twenty years and is now an independent film consultant, alongside Jenny Örnborn, who works as a production controller of documentaries for the Swedish Film Institute.

