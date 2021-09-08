CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The King of Laughter

By Camillo De Marco
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEduardo Scarpetta, the famous Neapolitan actor and comedy playwright who was active between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, was a larger-than-life character. Incredible on stage, demanding and despotic vis-a-vis the actors in his theatre company, he moved seamlessly between performances to his overcrowded private life: he had lovers and illegitimate children scattered throughout Naples, and a super-sized family to boot. A tribe, to use the words of Mario Martone, the director of The King of Laughter.

