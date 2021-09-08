CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commission approves vaccine incentive for county employees

By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com
 5 days ago

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved a plan Thursday that will provide a $500 incentive to any county employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31. Commission President Josh Stowers brought forth the idea after seeing a similar plan proposed by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Essentially,...

