Commission approves vaccine incentive for county employees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board met Thursday and unanimously passed a COVID vaccine incentive. The meeting came after 13 school district employees have died since the middle of last month, including four teachers. All of the employees were African American and not vaccinated. Earlier this week, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho appeared on CNN where he said incentives were the best they could do because vaccine passports are illegal in the state. The measure passed will give $275 to each employee who show proof of vaccination. It was proposed by the United Teachers of Dade. Eighty-five percent of Miami-Dade teachers are vaccinated according to the union, but in the last three weeks, schools have dealt with heartbreaking COVID losses. Three teachers, a cafeteria worker, a security employee and 8 bus drivers have died of COVID, all 13 were not vaccinated, according to the union. “It’s imperative we educate people on the importance of the vaccine,” said union head Karla Hernandez-Mats. Outside the board meeting, a handful of protesters demonstrated against the mandatory mask rule in Miami Dade public schools. “My problem is it’s not a choice,” said Ruth Swanson.