Beaver - Cheryl Ann Grove, 65, of Beaver passed away Tuesday September 7 in her home following an extended illness. She was born November 14, 1955 in Sewickley and was the daughter of the late Peter and Diana Mraovich Kingerski. Cheryl had worked at Friendship Ridge for 37 years, first as a nurses aide and later as an activities therapist. She was proud of her Serbian heritage and will be sorely missed by her pup Bree.