Emmy Predictions: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — ‘Ted Lasso’ vs. the World

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Aug. 30, 2021, which means final voting ends TODAY; and it’s now just 20 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19. First off, a quick note sharing our concerns and thoughts to everyone impacted by Hurricane Ida, and that you and yours are safe. If it feels like the Emmys are coming fast and you’re still not quite sure what to expect, well, you’re not alone. Things are changing constantly as the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, and the resistance of too many people from getting vaccinated, has kept things fluid. As we wrote last week, there has...