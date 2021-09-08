CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Volkonogov Escaped

Cover picture for the articleA Stalin-era political thriller with the sober intensity of a Bourne film, Captain Volkonogov Escaped. questions whether the clear conscience of one part of a totalitarian regime can help exonerate it in any fashion. A well-equipped long arm of the Soviet law, the eponymous National Security Service captain develops a crisis of faith to the cause, and his escape and breaching of state secrecy trigger a fierce manhunt across Leningrad. But any dream of “escape” quickly appears to be wishful thinking, as he comes to resemble a mouse circling the same narrow corners of a shoebox. This passionately made, but sometimes laborious, film by co-directors Aleksey Chupov and Natasha Merkulova has debuted in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

In an ornate palace ballroom overhung by an immense chandelier, a gang of strapping, shaven-headed young men play volleyball on a makeshift court. Stripped down to their undershirts, the game degenerates into vigorous roughhousing, and finally into a wrestling match. As flesh slaps flesh, amid the fading grandeur of Old Russia and the grunts and catcalls of its self-anointed revolutionary inheritors, the superb opening scene of Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov’s “Captain Volkogonov Escaped” builds a cleverly keyed-up, yet also stylishly pared-back vision of pre-war Leningrad as a purgatorial proving-ground from which, contrary to the film’s title, there can be little hope of escape.
