Captain Volkonogov Escaped
A Stalin-era political thriller with the sober intensity of a Bourne film, Captain Volkonogov Escaped. questions whether the clear conscience of one part of a totalitarian regime can help exonerate it in any fashion. A well-equipped long arm of the Soviet law, the eponymous National Security Service captain develops a crisis of faith to the cause, and his escape and breaching of state secrecy trigger a fierce manhunt across Leningrad. But any dream of “escape” quickly appears to be wishful thinking, as he comes to resemble a mouse circling the same narrow corners of a shoebox. This passionately made, but sometimes laborious, film by co-directors Aleksey Chupov and Natasha Merkulova has debuted in competition at the Venice Film Festival.cineuropa.org
