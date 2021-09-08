Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker, Lily McInerny to Star in Jamie Dack’s ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ (Exclusive)

When Jessica Chastain arrived at the 36th Toronto Film Festival in 2011, it marked the ending of what she herself considered “the Chastain curse.” Having begun her career with 2004 appearances on TV shows like E.R. and Veronica Mars, the California-born actress, then just 34, had racked up 11 film roles over the preceding years, only to see their releases all delayed for various reasons. That logjam began to break in May of 2011 at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was hailed as a rising new star for her luminous performance as Brad Pitt’s wife in Terrence Malick’s The Tree...