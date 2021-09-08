Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker, Lily McInerny to Star in Jamie Dack’s ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ (Exclusive)
Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker and newcomer Lily McInerny are set to star in “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” from director Jamie Dack. Based on Dack’s short of the same name — which debuted as a Cinéfondation selection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — “Palm Trees and Power Lines” is a coming-of-age drama about a disconnected teenage girl named Lea (McInerny) who enters a relationship with a man twice her age. Lea sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.www.imdb.com
