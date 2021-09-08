School doors open

The 2021-22 school year got under way Tuesday, but there was something missing inside the hallways and classrooms at Tracy Area Elementary School. And no one was complaining. School children returned to school this week with backpacks in tow, just like last year. However, unlike a forgettable 2020, students didn’t need to wear a mask inside the school building if they didn’t want to. And don’t think for a second the teachers don’t appreciate that.