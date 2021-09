Onondaga County lawmakers say they’re hearing from tenants and landlords alike who are trying to take advantage of $26 million in federal rental assistance funds. We’ve already heard that the county is slowly working through about 5,500 applications, and have distributed about 30 percent of its allocation. Social services officials have said it’s a necessarily thorough process to ensure taxpayer funds are going to eligible renters and landlords. But there’s a significant barrier that threatens to slow down the process.