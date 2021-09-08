Message from the Chancellor: In-Person Learning Resumes as Planned on Monday, 9/13 | Faculty & Staff
We are three weeks into the fall semester. As you’re aware, we temporarily moved some in-person classes to virtual learning environments for the start of the semester. We spent those weeks enhancing our health and safety protocols and procedures. You’ll find those details below. Now, as planned, we are prepared and ready to resume our original fall schedule on Monday, September 13.www.austincc.edu
