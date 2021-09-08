CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCUSD Offers 2021-2022 Independent Study Option

pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Cañada Unified School District will offer Independent Study for TK-12 grade students whose health would be put at risk by in-person learning. To participate in the Independent Study program, TK-12 grade students must be able to complete their school work at home independently and have a parent/guardian/caregiver who is able to assist in accessing learning. Content for the program will be provided by LCUSD and will be aligned to California standards.

www.pasadenanow.com

