LCUSD Offers 2021-2022 Independent Study Option
La Cañada Unified School District will offer Independent Study for TK-12 grade students whose health would be put at risk by in-person learning. To participate in the Independent Study program, TK-12 grade students must be able to complete their school work at home independently and have a parent/guardian/caregiver who is able to assist in accessing learning. Content for the program will be provided by LCUSD and will be aligned to California standards.www.pasadenanow.com
