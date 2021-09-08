CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, OH

William N. Mucklo

Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Akron - William N. Mucklo, age 64, passed away September 5, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born July 24, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife; Teresa whom he married Feb 12, 2005, daughter; Jenna Mucklo, four sons; Nick Mucklo, Zach Mucklo, Kaden Mucklo, and Nathan (Hannah) Barker, brother in law; Rob Partlow, and in-laws; Harry and Renie Partlow. William was a dedicated family man. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. His favorite spot was beside a fire with his family. He retired from Alliance Police Department as a detective. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Per his request cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 from 2-4pm at Almost Home Event Center at 230 S 12th Street in Sebring. In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting new toys and gift card donations to present to Akron Children's Hospital in Bill's memory. The most requested items are baby toys, action figures, and gift cards such as Door Dash, Wal-Mart and Target. Questions about acceptable donations can be found at www.akronchildrens.org. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Sebring, OH
Sebring, OH
Obituaries
City
Canton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Aultman Hospital#A Celebration Of Life#Almost Home Event Center#Wal Mart#Target#Dean S Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy