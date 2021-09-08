Akron - William N. Mucklo, age 64, passed away September 5, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born July 24, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife; Teresa whom he married Feb 12, 2005, daughter; Jenna Mucklo, four sons; Nick Mucklo, Zach Mucklo, Kaden Mucklo, and Nathan (Hannah) Barker, brother in law; Rob Partlow, and in-laws; Harry and Renie Partlow. William was a dedicated family man. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. His favorite spot was beside a fire with his family. He retired from Alliance Police Department as a detective. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Per his request cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 from 2-4pm at Almost Home Event Center at 230 S 12th Street in Sebring. In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting new toys and gift card donations to present to Akron Children's Hospital in Bill's memory. The most requested items are baby toys, action figures, and gift cards such as Door Dash, Wal-Mart and Target. Questions about acceptable donations can be found at www.akronchildrens.org. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home.