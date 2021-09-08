Partisanship and the Constitution Lecture Sept. 15
Russell Muirhead of Dartmouth College presents an online lecture, "Can Partisan Representatives Make a Nonpartisan Constitution Work?" at 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Nowhere does the Constitution mention political parties, yet parties and partisanship are everywhere in the practical operation of government. Everyone in the House of Representatives and the Senate (except Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine) belongs to a political party. And there is good evidence that our partisan representatives are more extreme than they used to be. Can partisans make our nonpartisan Constitution work? Are things as broken as they seem?www.unlv.edu
