Partisanship and the Constitution Lecture Sept. 15

As taught in schools, the history of the U.S. Constitution is relatively straightforward. In 1787, a group of 55 men gathered in Philadelphia to debate the rules that would govern the new nation. Over four days, they hashed out the division of responsibilities between the states and the federal government, established three federal branches, and created a legislature with two chambers: the House, elected by the people; and the Senate, chosen by the states. They made compromises and decisions, especially over slavery, that have haunted the country ever since.