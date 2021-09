When asked about her impressions of the first week of classes and welcome-back festivities, Dean of Students Amy Finley didn’t have to reach to find a word that summed it all up. “Joy. Honestly that’s what I was seeing from my seat,” Finley says. “I think people were just so excited to be in a space with other people who weren’t part of their bubbles. And some of the fun was the faculty and staff seeing each other for the first time. It really had the vibe of a big welcome back party because so many folks hadn’t been on campus in so long.”