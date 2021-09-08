Windsor History Museum to Host Annual Halloween Carnival
The town of Windsor is scheduled to host its annual Halloween Carnival Saturday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Windsor History Museum located at Boardwalk Park at 100 N. 5th Street for children to safely trick-or-treat around the museum grounds, tour the museum buildings, and participate in other games, activities, and giveaways. This event occurs alongside the Windsor Chamber of Commerce Downtown Trick-or-Treat.www.windsorgov.com
