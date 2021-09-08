COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Allamakee County; Among the highest positivity rates in the entire state again
The weekly update by the Iowa Department of Public Health of positive COVID-19 case numbers continues to show a significant increase in positive cases for Allamakee County, the past reported week marking one of the highest new case counts in a week’s time thus far for this year 2021. As of the last available official positive case update Wednesday, September 1, Allamakee County showed 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days prior to September 1.waukonstandard.com
Comments / 1