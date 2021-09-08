CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Allamakee County; Among the highest positivity rates in the entire state again

Clayton County Register
 5 days ago

The weekly update by the Iowa Department of Public Health of positive COVID-19 case numbers continues to show a significant increase in positive cases for Allamakee County, the past reported week marking one of the highest new case counts in a week’s time thus far for this year 2021. As of the last available official positive case update Wednesday, September 1, Allamakee County showed 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days prior to September 1.

NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Hospitals in Iowa’s 2nd-largest city limiting procedures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls Gazette reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high patient counts in recent weeks. Cedar Rapids hospitals had not delayed or postponed elective surgeries and procedures since last fall. St. Luke’s is limiting surgeries that require a hospital stay to 10 per day. Mercy officials confirmed that it also is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures that require hospital stays after surgery.
Saint Lawrence County, NYwwnytv.com

COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106. The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News...
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
Public Healthweisradio.com

Alabama Department Of Public Health: More than 741K positive COVID cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 741,318 positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 12,605 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. In the last 7 days, 68,092 people have been tested and 15,006 positive cases have been reported. The health department is...
California StatePosted by
Deadline

Unvaccinated Californians Have The Same Infection Rate As People In America’s Least-Vaccinated State: Mississippi

The disparity between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated in California has never been more stark. State health officials released data on Wednesday that put the 7-day case rate per 100,000 for unvaccinated residents on par with that seen in Mississippi as a whole which, earlier this week, was crowned America’s least-vaccinated state by AP, which put the portion of fully vaccinated residents at 38%. California has 56% of all its eligible residents vaccinated. New numbers from the Golden State show that for the week of August 22 – August 28, “the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age...
Allegan County, MI983thecoast.com

Allegan County Health Department Declines To Rescind Mask Order

The Allegan County Health Department has declined to rescind a COVID-19 mask order for schools after being asked to do so by the Allegan County Board of Commissioners. The board on August 20 passed a resolution requesting the county health officer to reconsider and rescind the emergency order. The health department’s response says state law gives the health officer the authority to “take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department’s functions under this part or functions delegated under this part and to protect the public health and prevent disease.” The department’s corporate counsel has advised it the county board of commissioners does not have the authority to overrule the health officer. Therefore, the Allegan County order remains in place.
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Three Douglas County businesses see significant increases in COVID-19 cases

Two senior care and assisted living facilities and one Roseburg Forest Products plant saw significant increases of positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report, released Thursday. Timber Town Living, an assisted living facility in Sutherlin, reportedly had 20 new positive coronavirus tests associated with the...
Melrose, MALowell Sun

School COVID cases make virtual return less remote

In at least two communities, mandatory mask wearing in Massachusetts public schools seems to have failed its first test. In one instance, Melrose Public Schools disclosed that barely one week into the new school year, it had quarantined at least two classrooms due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Melrose officials didn’t...
House RentPosted by
NRDC

Federal and State COVID-19 Utility and Rent Protections

This blog is the second in a series of three by Schneider fellow Lizzie Avila on the topic of tenant and utility consumer protections before, during, and after the pandemic. You can find the first blog here. At the start of the pandemic, many consumer, environmental, and community advocates urged...
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

Madison County Health Officials Discuss COVID-19 Treatment at Committee

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County health officials want the public to know that there is a treatment for those who test positive for COVID-19 and it decreases hospitalization and death from the disease. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said on Tuesday the Madison County Health Advisory Committee discussed monoclonal antibody infusion following Missouri’s...
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Non-COVID-19 virus landing more Sangamon County kids in the hospital

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — While COVID-19 for central Illinois children is a concern, health officials are seeing more hospitalizations from a different respiratory virus. There is a an unseasonably high surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, right now in central Illinois and Sangamon county. Health officials...
Iowa Stateabc17news.com

Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers. The 30-second ad funded by the American Rescue Plan is part of a larger “This Is Iowa” promotional campaign. It will air on cable television, online on social media sites and through streaming services this week. Gov. Kim Reynolds says the ad campaign supports state efforts to attract new residents and train existing workers to fill a growing number of high-demand job openings. The American Rescue Plan was designed to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

